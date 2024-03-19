First Hawaiian Bank Has $681,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $515.81 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.71 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.