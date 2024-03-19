First Hawaiian Bank Has $693,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2,180.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 103,473 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

