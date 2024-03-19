First Hawaiian Bank Has $711,000 Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. Wedbush increased their price target on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.