First Hawaiian Bank Has $829,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 942,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 36,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $95.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

