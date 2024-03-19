First Hawaiian Bank Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of KE opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $421.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

