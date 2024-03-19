First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 181.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $67.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

