First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMG shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,773.53 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,592.30 and a one year high of $2,813.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,530.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2,222.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

