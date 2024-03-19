First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,010 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after buying an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after buying an additional 290,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

