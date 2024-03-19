First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 266.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,449,273 shares of company stock worth $184,151,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

