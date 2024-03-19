First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Down 8.3% in February

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of FRSB stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. First Resource Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

