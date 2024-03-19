First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,094,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 610,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 62,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 172,356.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 396,419 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 325,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4,279.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 316,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 308,902 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

(Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.