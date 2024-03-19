First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) PT Lowered to $36.00

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI opened at $4.87 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWBI. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

