FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FLIDF opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
