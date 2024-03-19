FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FLIDF opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

