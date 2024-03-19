Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Update

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 754,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FFIC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,158,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth $517,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Flushing Financial stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $53.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.