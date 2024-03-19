Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Forafric Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Forafric Global stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forafric Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forafric Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the second quarter worth $131,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

