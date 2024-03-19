Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on FOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
