Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

