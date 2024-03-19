Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,318 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Forward Air worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $683.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forward Air

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.