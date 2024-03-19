Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 12,494 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for 2.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Franklin Resources worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

