Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 19,185 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global comprises approximately 2.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Paramount Global worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.1 %

PARA stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

