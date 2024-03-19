Foundation Resource Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,417 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 2.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $910,361,000 after buying an additional 956,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $745,525,000 after buying an additional 1,570,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after buying an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

