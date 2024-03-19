Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys 6,482 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes makes up 2.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Federated Hermes worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after acquiring an additional 562,232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after acquiring an additional 533,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 518,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $32,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,435 shares of company stock worth $4,092,831 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $45.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

