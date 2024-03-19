Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,580 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

