Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Loews makes up approximately 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after acquiring an additional 699,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after buying an additional 88,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,092,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

