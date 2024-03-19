Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases 58,451 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation makes up 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

