Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 837.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $221.92 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

