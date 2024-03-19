Foundation Resource Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

