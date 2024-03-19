Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Holdings Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,277,000 after purchasing an additional 593,096 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 32,654 shares during the period.

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

