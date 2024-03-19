Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

