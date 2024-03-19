Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

