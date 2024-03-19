Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Cut by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCX opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

