Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $447.70

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 447.70 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 448.90 ($5.71), with a volume of 301975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.20 ($5.87).

Fresnillo Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 490.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 534.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,739.13%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

