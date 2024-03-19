FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Holdings Decreased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $180,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 282.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DMAR opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

