FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 6,793.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of FTI Consulting worth $34,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 676,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $207.97 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.22.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

