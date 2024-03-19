FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for FTI Consulting in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

FCN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $207.97 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $167.39 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.29 and a 200-day moving average of $200.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

