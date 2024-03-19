Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,008 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Fulton Financial worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after buying an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after buying an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 7,532,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FULT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

