Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Cut to $75.30 by Analysts at Citigroup

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $76.90 to $75.30 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FUTU. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. CLSA upgraded Futu from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $56.98 on Friday. Futu has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.14 million. Futu had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 42.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Futu will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after purchasing an additional 346,382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 11,970.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Futu by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 75,586 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 4,000.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 991,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

