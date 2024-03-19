Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $772.79

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 772.79 ($9.84) and traded as low as GBX 575 ($7.32). Future shares last traded at GBX 599 ($7.63), with a volume of 431,578 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 660 ($8.40) in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.19) to GBX 1,685 ($21.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.29) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.45).

Get Future alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTR

Future Stock Performance

Future Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 687.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 772.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £690.05 million, a P/E ratio of 637.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 319.15%.

Future Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.