FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Issued By Cormark

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISV. CIBC boosted their price target on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$25.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.22 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

