FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Issued By Wedbush

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $6.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of JACK opened at $71.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.53. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,946 shares of company stock valued at $552,750. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

