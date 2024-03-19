FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Issued By Wedbush

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKFree Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $6.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of JACK opened at $71.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.53. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,946 shares of company stock valued at $552,750. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.