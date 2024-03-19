FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $732.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

