FY2024 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Lifted by Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.09). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

