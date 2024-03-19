FY2024 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Raised by Analyst

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $64.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

