FY2024 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.58. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.