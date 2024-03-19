FY2024 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Raised by Analyst

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

VFF stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $94.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.36. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $50,838,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Village Farms International by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 999,500 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.