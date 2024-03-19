FY2024 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Raised by Analyst

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Village Farms International Stock Performance
VFF stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $94.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.36. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $50,838,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Village Farms International by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 999,500 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Village Farms International
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Trading Halts Explained
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.