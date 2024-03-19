FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Boosted by Analyst

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Separately, CIBC set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$9.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.33 and a 52-week high of C$10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.25 and a beta of 0.70.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

