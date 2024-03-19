FY2025 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $159.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $125.98 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after buying an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Universal Display by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,623,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

