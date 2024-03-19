FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CSX Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CSX in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.31 on Monday. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,558,000 after purchasing an additional 433,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

