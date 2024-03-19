FY2026 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $13.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.60. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $119.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.