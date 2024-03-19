FY2027 Earnings Forecast for The AES Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of AES in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

AES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of AES opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AES by 55.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

